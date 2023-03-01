Hollywood filmmaker Kevin Taft wants to take fitness tips from Jr. NTR

The Hollywood director was impressed by the actor's big acts, such as riding a motorcycle while juggling and leading a troop of wild animals and roaring back at the tiger

L-Kevin Shaft; R-Jr.NTR

During the recent HCA awards in LA, Hollywood filmmaker Kevin Taft praised Indian actor Jr NTR's physique and mentioned how he was "Bouncing in his seat" after watching Jr. NTR's performance as Komaram Bheem in S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’.

The Hollywood filmmaker was in awe of the actor for performing epic stunts like riding the motorcycle while juggling and commanding a pack of wild animals and roaring back at the tiger.

"It had me bouncing in my seat, cheering at the screen and desperately wanted to share the experience with my friends. With one of the most engaging and electrifying performances to grace the silver screen. I rose, I roared and if I don't get the name Jr. NTR's personal trainer, I revolt."

Jr. NTR’s last epic action drama was ‘RRR’ was blockbuster, which was directed by S.S. Rajamouli, co-written by V. Vijayendra Prasad and produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainment. Apart from Jr. NTR, the film also features a strong cast like Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody.

Also Read: 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' to be performed at Oscars 2023 ceremony

The Oscar-nominated song 'Naatu Naatu' from S.S. Rajamouli's ‘RRR’ will be performed at the 95th Academy Awards by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava in their Oscar debut. The song’s music was written by M.M. Keeravaani, while its lyrics were written by Chandrabose.

Up next, Jr. NTR will be seen in his upcoming project ‘NTR 30’ by Janatha Garage director Koratala Siva. ‘NTR 30’ was supposed to go on floors in June 2022, but it was delayed, reportedly due to the debacle of Siva's directorial, Acharya. Now, which will hit theatres in April 2024. He will also be working with ‘KGF 2’ director Prashanth Neel on ‘NTR 31’.

Jr. NTR has given several hits in his career which includes movie like 'Temper', 'Nannaku Prematho', 'Simhadri' and 'Janatha Garage'.