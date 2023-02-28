HCA issues statement on why NTR Jr didn't attend ceremony to calm fans down

The hullabaloo reached a point where Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) itself had to step in and issue a clarification over why the actor, who played Komaram Bheem in Rajamouli's magnum opus, didn't attend the ceremony

Pic/ RRR's Instagram

Continuing its string of wins, filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli's 'RRR' recently bagged five awards at the recently concluded HCA awards. While Ram Charan was seen during the ceremony, the absence of the film's other lead, NTR Jr left his fans fuming.

The hullabaloo reached a point where Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) itself had to step in and issue a clarification over why the actor, who played Komaram Bheem in Rajamouli's magnum opus, didn't attend the ceremony.

Taking to its Twitter handle, the HCA released a statement saying that they had indeed invited the actor but he couldn't be there as he is busy shooting for another film in India and his work commitment kept him away from the ceremony.

The statement read: "Dear RRR fans & supporters, We did invite N. T. Rama Rao Jr. to attend the #HCAFilmAwards but he is shooting a new film in India. He will be receiving his awards from us shortly. Thank you for all your love and support. Sincerely, The Hollywood Critics Association."

Also read: RRR: Check out this cute selfie of SS Rajamouli with 11-year-old Violet McGraw

At the Hollywood Critics Association Awards, 'RRR' won Best International Film along with 3 big awards, including Best Action Film, Best Stunts, and Best Original Song for the Oscar-nominated 'Naatu Naatu' and also the special 'spotlight' award.

In his acceptance speech, Rajamouli said, "A big thank you to all the members of the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) who thought RRR had the best stunts. Thanks, alot. I must first thank my choreographer who has put in lots of effort to execute all the stunts. Juji [stunt master] helped them with some of the climax action sequences. And, to all the other choreographers who worked really hard and came to India and understood our vision. They changed their working style to suit our working style and delivered what we had today."

'Naatu Naatu' is also competing for the Academy awards this year. The song was nominated for the best original score, where it will be pitted against heavyweight names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga's songs.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR, which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. The film is an amalgamation of fact and fiction. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt also played important roles in the movie.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever