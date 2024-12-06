After their wedding in Hyderabad, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were seen visiting a temple in Andhra Pradesh to seek blessings for their new journey ahead

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya with Nagarjuna

Newly married actor couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were seen paying a visit to Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. Their visit to the temple marked their first appearance since their wedding on December 4. The couple was accompanied by Telugu megastar and Naga Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna. While Naga Chaitanya was dressed in a traditional white pancha, his wife opted for a yellow saree. Nagarjuna wore a kurta and pyjama during the appearance.

About Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala wedding

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding was a grand affair in Hyderabad. The event saw the who’s who of the Telugu industry attending the celebrations. Naga Chaitanya paid tribute to his grandfather, the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao, by donning traditional attire called 'pancha' reminiscent of his grandfather’s timeless style during his wedding ceremony.

Sobhita Dhulipala also wore the traditional jewellery of her mother and grandmother for the ‘Raata ceremony’. The Raata ceremony is a significant pre-wedding ritual in many Telugu traditions. It marks an important step before the bride is officially married. During this event, a bamboo stick is planted along with leaves of mango, jamun, and Jammi trees, which are then worshipped with sacred materials like pancha loha, navaratan (nine gems), and navadhaanya (nine grains).

A sacred potli (bag) is tied to the pole, and prayers are offered to the pancha bhuta (five elements) and devtas of all eight directions. This ritual is believed to purify and bless the bride before her journey into married life.

A source close to the actress shared that the actress wore her mother and grandmother's jewellery pieces which made it even more special for the actress.

Nagarjuna dropped first wedding pictures

Earlier, while announcing their wedding, Nagarjuna shared pictures and wrote, "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family, dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives. This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR Garu’s statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us in every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude."