Samantha Ruth Prabhu had launched the teaser of the 2018 film Goodachari that starred Sobhita Dhulipala as the female lead. The video has resurfaced as the latter got married o Naga Chaitanya, Samantha's ex

Sobhita Dhulipala and Samantha

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot on December 4 in Hyderabad. This is Chaitanya's second marriage. He was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Amid Sobhita and Chaitanya's wedding, an old video from 2018 has been resurfaced on the internet. In the video, Samantha is seen launching theteaser of Sobhita's Telugu film in 2018 and also praising the actress.

Samantha launches teaser of Sobhita's Telugu film

Netizens dug out an old video where Samantha is seen at the teaser launch of the Telugu film Goodachari(2018) The film stars Adivi Sesh and Sobhita in the lead. In the video, Samantha can be seen talking to the media about the film. "The teaser looks phenomenal. Sleek-action. Everybody looks amazing. I am really happy to launch this teaser," she said.

When a reporter asked Sobhita about Samantha launching the teaser, she said, "She has been very kind. From Twitter to Facebook, on social media (she has promoted it). She also said that 'hope I am the lucky charm' and I do hope so. "

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a cryptic post amid SoChay's wedding celebration

Amid SoChay's wedding celebrations, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story. She reshared a video that was originally shared by the Hollywood icon Viola Davis. Viola captioned the post, "Not fragile like a flower, fragile like a BOMB". The video depicts a wrestling match between a boy and a girl and the boy is rude to the girl and despite not having the initial lead, the girl wins the match. Samantha reshared this video and captioned it #fightlikeagirl. This post comes on the wedding day of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Samantha also shared a post from IMDb India which ranked her as the 8th most popular star of the year. Surprisingly, Sobhita Dhulipala was also on the list and she was ranked 5th. For those who are unversed, Samantha married Naga Chaitanya in 2017 and the couple announced their separation in a joint statement in 2021.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita wedding

The couple who git engaged earlier this year tied the knot in a traditional Telugu ceremony on December 4. Nagarjuna Akkineni, star actor and the father of Naga Chaitanya shared photos of the newlywed couple and welcomed the new bride Sobhita Dhulipala into the family. The wedding was held at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Annapurna Studios, the wedding location, is a family-owned property with an area of 22 acres in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.