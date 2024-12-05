Breaking News
Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya Wedding: Meet team groom in the perfect family picture

Updated on: 05 December,2024 03:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Divya Khurana | mailbag@mid-day.com

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya tied the wedding knot yesterday in a private ceremony and their photos are creating waves on social media. Now, Miheeka has shared some fun family photos that you cannot miss

Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya Wedding: Meet team groom in the perfect family picture

pic/instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya Wedding: Meet team groom in the perfect family picture
Miheeka Bajaj, an interior designer and the wife of actor Rana Daggubati, shared a post from the newlyweds Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding on her Instagram. Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony yesterday at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Their wedding festivities had been going on for many days but yesterday marked the beginning of their new chapter together.


Miheeka shares adorable family pictures from Naga Chaitanya's wedding


The whole Akkineni and Daggubati family can be seen in the pictures. Miheeka shared the team groom's family photo and it is adorable. Rana Daggubati is Naga Chaitanya's maternal cousin. In the pictures posted by Miheeka, the groom aka Naga Chaitanya is seen posing near a tree and his happiness seems no bounds. In another photo, Miheeka is seen posing with the ladies of the family. Miheeka captioned the post 'Pellikoduku' which means groom or the bridegroom in Telugu.


 
 
 
 
 
Miheeka is not the only one who shared the new couple's photos on Instagram. Naga Chaitanya's father and actor Nagarjuna Akkineni shared adorable pictures of the couple from their dreamy wedding. The actor took to X (formerly Twitter) to welcome the bride into the family.

Naga Chaitanya to make an appearance on The Rana Daggubati Talk Show

Miheeka and Naga Chaitanya will appear together on Rana Daggubati's talk show, The Rana Daggubati Show. The show is hosted and produced by Rana Daggubati himself and it is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The show releases new episodes every Saturday and celebrities from the South film industry appear to chit-chat with Daggubati in unscripted and candid conversations. The upcoming episode is a family episode and Naga Chaitanya will appear with Miheeka (the wife of Rana Daggubati). Apart from them, actors Sumanth Kumar and Malavika Daggubati will also make an appearance in this family episode. This episode will be fun to watch as many family secrets and childhood memories will be revealed. 

sobhita dhulipala Naga Chaitanya rana daggubati nagarjuna Wedding Entertainment News Entertainment

