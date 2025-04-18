‘Khauf’, which translates to fear, may appear to be a horror series, but more than flickering lights, creaky floors, and haunted whispers, this show confronts the real demon: patriarchy

Cast: Priyanka Setia, Chum Darang, Riya Shukla, Suchi Malhotraa, Rajat Kapoor, Geetanjali Kulkarni

Director: Pankaj Kumar & Surya Balakrishnan

Number of episodes: 8

Series Plot

In a land secluded from the main capital city lies a place called Pragati Girls Hostel - old, broken, and scary. Here live four girls (played by Priyanka Setia, Chum Darang, Riya Shukla, and Suchi Malhotra) who haven’t stepped out of the premises ever since they lost their closest friend, Annu (Aasheema Vardaan), in a car accident. Why? Because they’re convinced stepping out means instant death. They’ve even forbidden the warden from opening Annu’s room, which they believe is haunted.

Enter Madhu (Monika Panwar), a quiet girl with trauma stitched into her soul, who is assigned room number 333, Annu’s room. Now, Madhu must face not just the evil inside the room but also the one she’s been dragging around inside her.

Review:

‘Khauf’, which translates to fear, may appear to be a horror series. And while viewers will undoubtedly ask themselves this question throughout the episodes, the series turns out to be much more. More than flickering lights, creaky floors, and haunted whispers, this show confronts the real horror: patriarchy.

Each woman in the hostel has endured some form of abuse, all thanks to men who believe they’re superior. One girl is pregnant and terrified that her in-laws will make her abort her unborn girl child. Another was assaulted for rejecting a man. One has been bullied for her looks because she's from North India. The fourth was harassed by her school warden. Madhu, meanwhile, is haunted by a past that’s more horrific than any spirit: she was raped by a college boy.

The series also stars Geetanjali Kulkarni as a cop searching for her missing son, and the brilliant Rajat Kapoor as a self-proclaimed hakim (Ayurvedic doctor) who kills women to trap their spirits in an attempt to extend his own life. Yes, it’s as twisted as it sounds.

At a time when filmmakers are constantly debating what audiences want, Khauf stands tall as an example of what good content truly looks like. Created by Smita Singh (writer on Sacred Games and Raat Akeli Hai) and directed by Pankaj Kumar (DoP on Atrangi Re, Tumbbad, Lagaan, Rangoon) and Surya Balakrishnan, the series makes you sulk with fear even when there’s no paranormal spirit on screen. It makes you cry, hide, and even lose sleep, because as a woman, you’re left contemplating what is wrong with the world outside

Let’s talk performances:

Geetanjali and Rajat? As flawless as ever. But it’s the ensemble that steals the show; every actor shows up, commits, and delivers. No weak links, no forgettable faces. As for the ghost? We won’t spoil that for you. But trust us, the mystery pays off.

The age-old battle between mass and class content continues, yet a show like this, which may not be palatable to all, is still made with such brilliant storytelling and nuanced performances that you start to believe in it. The question is: why aren’t we making more content like this?

Final Verdict:

Khauf isn’t just about a haunted room, it’s about what haunts women every single day. The fear of existing. If a show like Khauf goes unnoticed, it’ll be a loss for meaningful storytelling. With the weekend approaching, grab your popcorn, grab the tissues (you’ll need them), and get ready for a show worth your time.