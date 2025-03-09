While everything has made a lot of buzz, it is Karan Veer Mehra's relationship status with Chum Darang that netizens care about the most

Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang

Karan Veer Mehra has been making headlines since he won Bigg Boss 18. His fights with Vivian Dsena, speculations of a budding romance with Chum Darang, and his one-liners—everything has social media buzzing with excitement. Along with lifting the trophy, he also took home a grand cheque of Rs 50 lakh in prize money. While everything has made a lot of buzz, it is his relationship status with Chum Darang that netizens care about the most. In a recent conversation, Karan shared that he and Chum are starting afresh.

‘we are starting afresh’

When, in an interview with Brutt, Karan was asked about his relationship status with Chum, he shared, "With Chum and me right now, we are starting afresh. We are starting how we started in Bigg Boss—we are meeting, ‘Hello, hi, kaise ho?’ because there are different tasks and different obstacles that we will go through in this Bigg Boss house (outside), which is abnormal. I call it abnormal; that (Bigg Boss) was normal."

He further added, “So, we are taking it slow because she also has a past, I have a past. There are opinions here and there. There will be 100 messages and people saying something, so how we cope with this is going to be our challenge right now."

ChumVeer’s Valentine’s Day Celebration

While Karan and Chum shared several mushy pictures of their Valentine’s Day celebration on their respective social media accounts, one video that caught our eye had Karan confessing his feelings for Chum. The actor was seen saying, "Roses are red, violets are blue, I don’t care about anybody because I love you." This statement by Karan left Chum blushing, who gave a thumbs-up to the Bigg Boss 18 winner and said, "Yay." As soon as Chum Darang dropped a post featuring several pictures and a video, fans started reacting to it.

Karan on ChumVeer

Earlier, in an exclusive chat with Mid-Day, we asked him how things were going. Karan said, "She is holidaying currently, but as Salman sir says, 'The choice lies with the girl.' Anyway, unki baatein chal rahi hain. Bahar aakar humare alag tasks aur nominations chal rahe hain."