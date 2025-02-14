Breaking News
NCW summons YouTuber Elvish Yadav for his racist remarks against Chum Darang

NCW summons YouTuber Elvish Yadav for his racist remarks against Chum Darang 

Updated on: 14 February,2025 08:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued summons to YouTuber Elvish Yadav for his derogatory and racist remarks against Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chum Darang

Elvish Yadav

YouTuber Elvish Yadav has been summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) for his racist comments against Bigg Boss 18 contestant and actress Chum Darang. The board has asked Yadav to be present in-person on February 17 at 12 pm. 


What Elvish Yadav said 


The NCW has interfered following Elvish Yadav's derogatory and racist remarks against former Miss Arunachal Pradesh Chum Darang. He mocked her name and ethnicity and also her casting in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Gangubai Kathiawadi. 


He said on his podcast, “Karanveer ko pakka COVID tha kyunki Chum kisko pasand aati hai bhai, itna taste kiska kharab hota hai! Aur Chum ke toh naam mein hi ashleelta hai… Naam Chum aur kaam Gangubai Kathiawadi mein kiya hai (Karanveer must have definitely had COVID because who would like Chum, bro? Who has such bad taste! And even Chum's name itself is vulgar… Her name is Chum, and she worked in Gangubai Kathiawadi).”

His comments were met with outrage on social media. According to a report in PTI, the  Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has strongly condemned "derogatory and racist" remarks. In a letter addressed to the National Commission for Women chairperson, APSCW chairperson Kenjum Pakam said that the remarks were not only an insult to Chum but also to women across Northeast India. The commission called for strict action against Elvish, urging authorities to address the issue in accordance with the law.

How Chum Darang reacted to Elvish Yadav's comment 

Chum took to her social media handle to hit bac at Yadav for his commensta agisnt her. Without mentioning his name, she wrote, "Disrespecting someone’s identity and name is not ‘fun.’ Mocking someone’s achievements is not ‘banter.’ It’s time we draw the line between humor and hate. What’s even more disappointing is that this wasn’t just about my ethnicity my hard work and a film backed by a visionary like Sanjay Leela Bhansali were also disrespected.”

Elvish Yadav reacts to outrage 

After widespread outrage on social media, Elvish reacted to the same on his vlog. "Toh maine kholke dekha maine kahi kya racist remarks pass kare hain? Maine Chum ke upar kuch bol rakha tha. Waise maine kaha maine bola ya nahi, hatao, mujhe negativity chahiye hi nahi. Agar maan lo kisiko kharab lag raha hai mere bolne se, toh bhai, wo part maine remove kar diya. (So, I checked to see if I had said any racist remarks. I had said something about Chum. I don’t care whether I said it or not, I removed it. I don’t want any negativity. If anyone felt bad because of what I said, then brother, I have removed that part)."

