Prime Video launched the chilling trailer for its upcoming Hindi Original series Khauf. Created and written by Smita Singh, and produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil under the banner of Matchbox Shots, this eight-part suspense horror drama is directed by Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan. Khauf masterfully blends psychological horror with spine-tingling suspense, taking viewers on a terrifying journey, where reality blurs, and the unknown lurks in the shadows. The series features a stellar ensemble cast including Monika Panwar, Rajat Kapoor, Abhishek Chauhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Shilpa Shukla. Khauf will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on April 18.

Starring Monika Panwar in the lead role, the series centers on Madhu, a young woman who relocates to a seemingly ordinary hostel room in a big city, hoping for a fresh start. But as the trailer unfolds, a sinister presence lurking within the hostel’s walls becomes undeniable. What initially appears to be a safe haven soon reveals an atmosphere thick with dread, as the women on her floor warn her to leave— though none have the courage to step beyond the hostel’s grounds, trapped by an unnamed terror. As Madhu’s past nightmares seep into reality, a shaman arrives, promising to rid her of the darkness. The trailer hints at a relentless psychological and supernatural struggle, where survival hinges on unearthing the truth before it consumes them all.

Speaking about her role, Monika Panwar shared, “Playing Madhu has been both an interesting and intense experience, offering me a wide range of emotions and challenges to dive into. She’s a character who gradually unravels as she faces the inexplicable horrors surrounding her, and capturing that fear was both a challenging and rewarding experience. Matchbox Shots has been instrumental in shaping Khauf’s haunting world, creating a space where performances can truly leave a lasting impact. The eerie atmosphere, haunting visuals, and the entire setting—everything in Khauf is crafted to draw the audience into its unsettling world. Working with Prime Video has been an incredible journey. It is truly a platform that champions bold and immersive storytelling. I can’t wait for viewers to experience the suspense and terror when it premieres on April 18.

Directing Khauf has been an intense and creatively fulfilling journey. This series is more than just a suspense horror drama—it’s a deep dive into fear, trauma, and the unseen forces that shape our reality,” said director Pankaj Kumar. “We wanted to create something that doesn’t just scare you but stays with you long after the credits rolls. The fear in Khauf is not just in what you see, but in what you feel—in the silence, in the shadows, in the things left unsaid. Bringing a vision to life requires a production team that not only understands but enhances your creative perspective, and Matchbox Shots has been an incredible partner in that journey. I can’t wait for viewers to step into the world of Khauf when it premieres this April.

Director Surya Balakrishnan added, “Khauf is a story about fear in its purest form— the fear of the unknown and the fear of losing control. Every frame, every sound, every silence is crafted to immerse the audience in Madhu’s harrowing journey. Matchbox Shot’s unwavering belief in true storytelling helped us to craft Khauf exactly as we had imagined—raw, immersive, and unflinchingly real. We are thrilled to have got the opportunity to collaborate with Prime Video and bring our passion project to life. We believe this suspense horror drama will be appreciated for its intriguing narrative and powerful performances by audiences not only in India, but from across the world.

With its chilling narrative, Khauf is set to be a must-watch for horror enthusiasts. Featuring a stellar cast that includes Monika Panwar, Rajat Kapoor, Abhishek Chauhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Shilpa Shukla, the series unveils a world where terror lurks in the unseen. Get ready for an unforgettable journey into the abyss—Khauf premieres on April 18 exclusively on Prime Video. Stay tuned for further updates and brace yourself for a suspense-filled horror experience like no other.