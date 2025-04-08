Khauf features a talented ensemble cast, including Monika Panwar, Rajat Kapoor, Abhishek Chauhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Shilpa Shukla

Prime Video, India’s most-loved entertainment destination, today announced April 18 as the premiere date for its upcoming suspense horror original series 'Khauf'. Marking her debut as a creator and showrunner, the series is helmed by Smita Singh, and executive-produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil under the banner of Matchbox Shots, the series is directed by Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan. The eight-episode series delivers suspense and chills, offering a gripping narrative and an intense, edge-of-the-seat experience. Khauf features a stellar ensemble cast including Monika Panwar, Rajat Kapoor, Abhishek Chauhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Shilpa Shukla.

About Khauf

Khauf delves into the eerie and unsettling journey of Madhu, a young woman seeking refuge in a hostel in a new city, hoping for a fresh start, unaware of its dark history of hidden secrets. As she struggles to escape the shadows of her past, she finds herself trapped in a chilling battle against unexplained forces lurking both within her room and beyond. As the sinister presence tightens its grip, Madhu’s reality twists into a waking nightmare—one from which she may never escape.

"Suspense horror dramas have a unique ability to captivate audiences by blending psychological depth with spine-chilling suspense, making them one of the most intriguing genres in storytelling. Khauf elevates the genre with an intense, layered narrative that will thrill fans, plunging them into an abyss of fear," said Nikhil Madhok, head of Originals, Prime Video India. " At Prime Video we continue to break new ground by elevating fresh creative voices, with Smita Singh's Khauf marking an exciting milestone for both the creator and the horror genre. As a first-time showrunner, Smita brings an authentic and distinctive perspective that pushes creative boundaries while delivering spine-tingling entertainment. Her unique storytelling voice and talent for creating deeply immersive worlds make Khauf a truly special addition to the genre. Khauf is set to keep audiences on the edge of their seats when it premieres on April 18."

Blurs lines between fear and reality

Creator and writer Smita Singh said, “Horror thrives on emotions and atmosphere, and with Khauf, we created a story that is both unsettling and deeply human. Madhu’s journey isn’t just about confronting external horrors — it’s also about facing her own fears and past traumas."

Producer Sarita Patil said, “With Khauf, Matchbox Shots set out to create a suspense-horror experience that is as unsettling as it is immersive. Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan's vision ensures that this story lingers in the subconscious, blurring the lines between fear and reality. What sets this series apart is Smita Singh's intricate storytelling and her creation of atmospheric dread, and a psychological depth that keeps audiences on edge, questioning what’s real and what lurks in the shadows. Bringing this vision to life required a convergence of bold creative minds, and Prime Video has been instrumental in making that happen. Their commitment to pushing the boundaries of storytelling has enabled us to craft a horror experience that is both haunting and unforgettable. We are thrilled for audiences to step into the world of Khauf—if they dare.”

With Khauf, Prime Video once again reaffirms its position as a platform that champions diverse talent, offering audiences gripping, original stories that push creative boundaries. The highly anticipated suspense-horror drama Khauf brilliantly blends supernatural terror with psychological complexity, promising viewers a chilling and immersive experience that lingers long after the final episode.