Amid the dreamy wedding celebration of SoChay in Hyderabad, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a cryptic post on her Instagram story which sparks speculations amongst fans

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's wedding has been the talk of the tinsel town lately. Yesterday, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The couple married with Telugu rituals and their wedding merged tradition and elegance creating a dreamy celebration. Annapurna Studios, the wedding location, is a family-owned property with an area of 22 acres in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Over 60 feature films have been shot here and is a major hub for Tollywood movie productions. It is also one of the largest film production studios in India. It was established by Naga Chaitanya's grandfather, actor-producer Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and was named after Chay's grandmother Annapurna. The place was chosen by the couple as the wedding location because of their emotional attachment to the place.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a cryptic post amid SoChay's wedding celebration

Amid SoChay's wedding celebrations, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story. She reshared a video that was originally shared by the Hollywood icon Viola Davis. Viola captioned the post, "Not fragile like a flower, fragile like a BOMB". The video depicts a wrestling match between a boy and a girl and the boy is rude to the girl and despite not having the initial lead, the girl wins the match. Samantha reshared this video and captioned it #fightlikeagirl. This post comes on the wedding day of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Samantha also shared a post from IMDb India which ranked her as the 8th most popular star of the year. Surprisingly, Sobhita Dhulipala was also on the list and she was ranked 5th. For those who are unversed, Samantha married Naga Chaitanya in 2017 and the couple announced their separation in a joint statement in 2021.

Nagarjuna Akkineni, star actor and the father of Naga Chaitanya shared photos of the newlywed couple and welcomed the new bride Sobhita Dhulipala into the family.

Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. 🌸💫 Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives. 💐



Work front of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya

Samantha is currently basking in the success of the Prime Video spy-thriller series Citadel: Honey-Bunny. The global series was a collaboration between Russo Brothers and Raj and DK. The American series starred Priyanka Chopra and later an Italian version was also created with a new plot titled Citadel: Diana. The actress is currently filming for 'Maa Inti Bangaram' in Telugu and 'Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom' in Hindi. Sobhita was last seen in Love, Sitara. Naga Chaitanya will soon be seen in his much-awaited film 'Thandel' opposite Sai Pallavi.