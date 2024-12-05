Breaking News
Devendra Fadnavis is back in the saddle as Maharashtra CM
Baba Siddique shooters wanted to target Salman Khan, too, but failed
Borivali: Illegal hawkers coming back as BMC, police fail to launch coordinated action
Investment scam: Colaba banana trader loses Rs 67 lakh after downloading app
Wondered why Tilak Bridge traffic is up? Blame it on Sion bridge
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Fights like a girl Samantha Ruth Prabhus cryptic post on Naga Chaitanyas wedding day raises eyebrows

'Fights like a girl': Samantha Ruth Prabhu's cryptic post on Naga Chaitanya's wedding day raises eyebrows

Updated on: 05 December,2024 01:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Divya Khurana | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Amid the dreamy wedding celebration of SoChay in Hyderabad, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a cryptic post on her Instagram story which sparks speculations amongst fans

'Fights like a girl': Samantha Ruth Prabhu's cryptic post on Naga Chaitanya's wedding day raises eyebrows

pic/instagram

Listen to this article
'Fights like a girl': Samantha Ruth Prabhu's cryptic post on Naga Chaitanya's wedding day raises eyebrows
x
00:00

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's wedding has been the talk of the tinsel town lately. Yesterday, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The couple married with Telugu rituals and their wedding merged tradition and elegance creating a dreamy celebration. Annapurna Studios, the wedding location, is a family-owned property with an area of 22 acres in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Over 60 feature films have been shot here and is a major hub for Tollywood movie productions. It is also one of the largest film production studios in India. It was established by Naga Chaitanya's grandfather, actor-producer Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and was named after Chay's grandmother Annapurna. The place was chosen by the couple as the wedding location because of their emotional attachment to the place.


Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a cryptic post amid SoChay's wedding celebration


Amid SoChay's wedding celebrations, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story. She reshared a video that was originally shared by the Hollywood icon Viola Davis. Viola captioned the post, "Not fragile like a flower, fragile like a BOMB". The video depicts a wrestling match between a boy and a girl and the boy is rude to the girl and despite not having the initial lead, the girl wins the match. Samantha reshared this video and captioned it #fightlikeagirl. This post comes on the wedding day of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis)

Samantha also shared a post from IMDb India which ranked her as the 8th most popular star of the year. Surprisingly, Sobhita Dhulipala was also on the list and she was ranked 5th. For those who are unversed, Samantha married Naga Chaitanya in 2017 and the couple announced their separation in a joint statement in 2021. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IMDb India (@imdb_in)

Nagarjuna Akkineni, star actor and the father of Naga Chaitanya shared photos of the newlywed couple and welcomed the new bride Sobhita Dhulipala into the family.

Work front of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya

Samantha is currently basking in the success of the Prime Video spy-thriller series Citadel: Honey-Bunny. The global series was a collaboration between Russo Brothers and Raj and DK. The American series starred Priyanka Chopra and later an Italian version was also created with a new plot titled Citadel: Diana. The actress is currently filming for 'Maa Inti Bangaram' in Telugu and 'Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom' in Hindi. Sobhita was last seen in Love, Sitara. Naga Chaitanya will soon be seen in his much-awaited film 'Thandel' opposite Sai Pallavi.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

samantha ruth prabhu sobhita dhulipala Naga Chaitanya Wedding nagarjuna Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK