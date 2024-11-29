Breaking News
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father Joseph Prabhu passes away, actress shares post

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father Joseph Prabhu passes away, actress shares post

Updated on: 29 November,2024 05:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to social media on Friday and revealed that her father Joseph Prabhu has passed away. The actress was in Mumbai on Thursday night

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to social media on Friday to share devastating and heartbreaking news. The Citadel star lost her father Joseph Prabhu. She took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Until we meet again dad" along with a red broken heart emoji. The actress did not share further details about the same. 



On Thursday night, Samantha was spotted in Mumbai for the success party of her recently released show 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'. The actress 


