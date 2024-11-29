Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to social media on Friday and revealed that her father Joseph Prabhu has passed away. The actress was in Mumbai on Thursday night

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to social media on Friday to share devastating and heartbreaking news. The Citadel star lost her father Joseph Prabhu. She took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Until we meet again dad" along with a red broken heart emoji. The actress did not share further details about the same.

