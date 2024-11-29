Breaking News
Borivli hawkers’ menace: Mr. Commissioner, how are you going to reclaim this road?, asks State Human Rights Commission
Mid-Day Investigation: Hit hard in Mumbai, dating app scam moves to Thane
Mumbai: BJP opposes Urdu study centre in Byculla, wants to use the building for ITI instead
Dadar railway station bridges rerouted for crowd management, check details
Nalasopara demolition will leave around 6,000 people homeless
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanyas pre wedding festivities begin with haldi ceremony

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s pre-wedding festivities begin with haldi ceremony

Updated on: 29 November,2024 02:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The pictures shared on Instagram show Sobhita Dhulipala wearing a mustard saree and performing the rituals before her haldi ceremony. It is followed by the actress sitting in a tub with water poured on her

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s pre-wedding festivities begin with haldi ceremony

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s pre-wedding festivities begin with haldi ceremony
x
00:00

The pre-wedding festivities for power couple Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya commenced in Hyderabad with a haldi ceremony. Pictures that are being circulated on social media reveal it was an intimate affair with only friends and family in attendance. Sobhita donned two looks - one being the customary yellow or mustard, and the other a bright red with Naga by her side. 


Inside Sobhita Dhulipala’s haldi ceremony 


The pictures shared on Instagram show Sobhita wearing a mustard saree and performing the rituals before her haldi ceremony. It is followed by the actress sitting in a tub with water poured on her as she remains seated with joined hands. The other picture shows Naga Chaitanya also in the frame and the two looking at each other and smiling. Check out the pictures below.


For her big day, Sobhita has reportedly handpicked a Kanjivaram silk saree while shopping with her mother. In keeping with tradition, she is also acquiring a simple white khadi saree woven in Ponduru, along with a matching set for Chay.

About Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will tie the knot on December 4. Touted as a simple and intimate wedding, the grand ceremony will be held at the family-owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The tight-knit affair will reportedly have 300-400 family members, closest friends, and colleagues as guests. 

It was earlier reported that streaming giant Netflix acquired the rights to the wedding for a staggering sum of Rs 50 crore, but a source has dismissed these claims as entirely baseless. "There is absolutely no truth to these reports. The rumors around selling their wedding film are purely speculative and far from any truth.”

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya have always been deeply connected to their roots and hold their cultural heritage in high regard. Their wedding is anticipated to beautifully honour traditions while reflecting the modern outlook.

Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two tied the knot in 2017 after dating each other for a couple of years. In 2021, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in a joint statement only days before their 4th wedding anniversary.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sobhita dhulipala Naga Chaitanya celebrity wedding Entertainment News Regional Cinema Updates

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK