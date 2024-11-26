Samantha Ruth Prabhu recalled the nasty comments she got after announcing separation with actor Naga Chaitanya ending their four year marriage

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently basking in the success of her web series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'. Time and again, she also makes headlines for her personal life including her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. The two separated and got divorced in 2021. The announcement of separation of the former couple was followed by incessant trolling and blame game against Samantha Ruth Prabhu. A large section of netizens blamed Samantha for the separation. Recently, Samantha addressed the hurtful comments she faced and how she ultimately chose to rise above them.

Talking to Galatta India, she said, “When a woman goes through a divorce, there’s a lot of shame and stigma attached to it. I received comments like ‘second-hand’ and ‘wasted life’. You’re pushed into a corner where you’re supposed to feel like you’re a failure. You’re supposed to feel guilt and shame that you were once married and now you’re not and I do believe it can be really, really hard for families and girls who have gone through that."

Samantha about repurposing her wedding dress

A while ago, Samantha batted for sustainability by repurposing her white wedding outfit into a beautiful black gown. It had immediately gone viral with several comments on the same on internet. Addressing the same, she clarified, “The reason why I did that was because I wanted to, and initially, that hurt. It really hurt and then I decided to flip it and that I’ll own it. Yeah, I am separated and I am divorced. Things haven’t been a fairy tale but that does not mean that I sit in a corner cry about it and never ever have the courage to live again."

“It wasn’t any kind of revenge or anything. It really wasn’t a ginormous f*ck. Although it looked like it but it wasn’t. It was like, ‘Yes, this has happened and I know it and I’m not trying to hide from it. This is it, but it doesn’t mean that my life ends there.’ It begins where it ends. I’m very very happy right now. I have grown so much and I’m doing incredible work and I’m with incredible people. I’m looking forward to the next phase of my life absolutely," Samantha concluded.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is all set to tie the knot with Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4 in Hyderabad. The couple got engaged in August this year.