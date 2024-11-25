Breaking News
Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya wedding rituals to go on for over 8 hours

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya wedding rituals to go on for over 8 hours

Updated on: 25 November,2024 04:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya will be tying the knot on December 4. The duo will be following Telugu Brahmin traditions for the ceremonies

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya wedding rituals to go on for over 8 hours

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya wedding rituals to go on for over 8 hours
Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are gearing up for one of the most important days of their lives —their wedding. After months of speculation, the couple is set to exchange vows, marking the start of a new chapter. The wedding is anticipated to be a blend of tradition and old school customs. Sobhita has always been deeply connected to her roots and values her cultural heritage. Her wedding is anticipated to honor her cultural background while celebrating her modern outlook. As the couple prepare for their big day, a source close to the event reveals that the wedding is going to be traditional and old-school.


Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya to have a traditional wedding


"It's going to be more than 8 hour long wedding rituals according to the Telugu Brahmin traditions, which is what Sobhita and Chaitanya are following for their wedding,” a source close to Sobhita revealed.


The source added, “In order to honour the cultural aspects and give respect and attention to all the beautiful details of a Telugu wedding they are going all out with an over 8 hour traditional hard-core old school wedding.”

For Sobhita, the most important aspect of the celebration will be staying connected to her roots. This sense of balance and respect for her culture reflects her grounded nature, that will make her wedding a beautiful, heartfelt occasion. The couple is set to tie the knot in the presence of close friends and family. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala recently got engaged in a traditional ceremony. The couple also posted images from the happy day to their individual Instagram accounts.

Naga Chaitanya on his wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya told the Times of India, “There is definitely a lot of excitement, butterflies... not much. Butterflies are only because of the planning and the logistics that are involved on those days, like bringing the guest list together and putting the other details of the wedding together. The wedding will be held at Annapurna Studios, which has a very special sentiment attached to it. It was a conscious decision by the family to have the wedding there in front of my grandfather’s statue and seek his blessings. Our families are excited to come together and celebrate.” 

