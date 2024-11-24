Breaking News
'My ex's expensive gifts': Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her most 'useless' expense

Updated on: 24 November,2024 12:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samantha Ruth Prabhu seemingly took a dig at her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya as she played a rapid fire round with Citadel co-star Varun Dhawan

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan who recently featured together in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' sat down for a round of Spy-cy rapid fire. The two posed interesting questions to each other  during the round divulging some juicy information. Samantha was asked about her most ridiculous expense on something useless and she had a very sassy answer for it. 


What's the most ridiculous amount of money you've spent on something completely useless? M ex's expensive gifts," replied Samantha without skipping a beat. Varun Dhawan was also faced with some interesting questions. 


View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

For the unaware, Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple separated in 2021 after four years of marriage. They issued a joint statement, revealing that their separation was mutual and amicable. They had met on the sets of Samantha's debut film and eventually fell in love. 

Now, Naga Chaitanya is set to marry actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The two will tie the knot on December 4. 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on life post divorce 

 While the former couple announced the end of their marriage with a separation post on social media and refused to make any further comment, the internet ruthlessly dissected the cause behind it. Every now and then, Samantha would hit back at comments that hit a nerve. Post that, she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition. She took a break from work and also started the journey of her recovery. 

In a recent interview with Elle India, Samantha spoke about that phase in her life and how it only made her stronger. "We all wish we could change certain things about our lives, and I sometimes wonder if I needed to have gone through the things I have. But looking back, I wouldn’t have it any other way. I was discussing this with my friend a while back, and I always thought I didn’t want the last three years to have happened, but now I feel that you have to deal with whatever life throws at you. And as long as you come out of it, you have won. I feel stronger and more rooted than ever. That’s because I went through fire to get here.” 

 

samantha ruth prabhu Naga Chaitanya Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

