The pictures show her alongside her co-star Varun Tej and crew members. Ever since the pics surfaced, her fans are eagerly awaiting more details about her role in the film

Nora Fatehi

Listen to this article Nora Fatehi's sizzling saree look from Matka revealed in new BTS pics x 00:00

Global sensation Nora Fatehi has been actively shooting for her upcoming film ‘Matka’. In a few BTS pics surfacing online, she was seen donning a stunning white floral saree. The actress completely owned the traditional saree look, leaving fans swooning over her style on social media. The pictures show her alongside her co-star Varun Tej and crew members. Ever since the pics surfaced, her fans eagerly await more details on her role in the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nora Fatehi's fierce look in Matka BTS photos surface

Previously, during a shoot schedule in Hyderabad, Nora suffered a severe leg injury, and doctors had advised her two months of recovery and rehabilitation. The actress has been sharing every step of her recovery process with her fans through social media. Despite her injury, she is currently shooting for another shoot schedule of ‘Matka’.

Nora Fatehi's work front and collaborations

With over 4 million YouTube subscribers and nearly 47 million Instagram followers, she enjoys a massive fanbase. She is currently looking forward to the release of her upcoming single with the international artist CKay. In the past, Nora made waves in the music industry with Arabic version of 'Dilbar' and a single titled 'Nora', including track 'Dirty Little Secret’ that scored over 33 million streams on a leading music platform, becoming Nora's most successful song as a singer. The success of her tracks, along with her international appeal, has established her status as one of the most sought-after performing artists.

About Nora Fatehi's Matka, and what to expect

Matka is a form of gambling. The story which takes place between 1958-1982 is based on a real incident that shook the entire nation and the story is set in the backdrop of Vizag. The story spans 24 years. As the story progresses from 1958 to 82, we are going to see Varun Tej in four different get-ups. The actor indeed will undergo a complete makeover for the movie which will be the highest budget entertainer for the actor.

A huge vintage set depicting Vizag in the 60s will be constructed for the movie. The team indeed is taking extra care to get the milieu and the feel of the 60s. Ashish Teja is the production designer and Suresh is the art director.

The makers zeroed in on a team of wonderful technicians to work for the movie. GV Prakash Kumar who is one of the busiest composers in the south will be providing music, while Priyaseth will handle the cinematography. Karthika Srinivas R is the editor.

'Matka' has a universal appeal, thus it will be made at a Pan India level. This indeed is the first Pan India project for Varun Tej and it will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.