Nora Fatehi collaborates with Nigerian sensation CKay for a new song

Updated on: 23 September,2024 05:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Dancing diva and actress Nora Fatehi has collaborated with Nigerian singing sensation CKay for an upcoming new track.  

In Pic: Nora Fatehi & Ckay

Nora Fatehi collaborates with Nigerian sensation CKay for a new song
Dancing diva and actress Nora Fatehi has collaborated with Nigerian singing sensation CKay for an upcoming new track.  


Nora on Monday took to Instagram, where she shared a note, which read: “Up Next…Ckay X Nora Fatehi...Stay tuned”




The upcoming new track promises to blend Nora's unique style with CKay's innovative sound, creating a fusion. The song is scheduled to be unveiled next week.

CKay became a rage after his international hit single “Love Nwantiti”, also known as “Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ahh)” became an instant chartbuster.

Earlier this month, Nora shared a BTS video of her iconic track ‘Manike’ from the film “Thank God” after it clocked its two successful years. She posted some throwback videos from her song sequence.

In the first video, Nora was seen lip-syncing to the song. The second featured her and actor Sidharth Malhotra together while shooting the sequence. In another shot, the camera pans to Nora’s waist as she starts her memorable belly dancing to make the shot more breathtaking.

She posted a caption that read: “2 years of Manike. Iconic” with the white heart emoji.

‘Manike’ was sung by Jubin Nautiyal, Surya Ragunaathan, and the Sri Lankan-based songwriter-composer Yohani.

The song is from the 2022 comedy-drama “Thank God” featuring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Seema Pahwa and Kanwaljit Singh in pivotal roles.

Nora made her acting debut with the Hindi movie “Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans.” She was then seen in Telugu films in special appearances such as “Temper”, “Baahubali: The Beginning” and “Kick 2”.

She participated in the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss” hosted by Salman Khan. She gained immense popularity with her dance in numbers such as “Dilbar”, “Garmi”, “Saki Saki”, and "Manike" to name a few.

Nora was last seen in Vidyut Jammwal-starrer “Crakk” and then “Madgaon Express” directed by Kunal Kemmu, which also stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

She will next be seen in “Matka”, which is set between the years 1958 and 1982, based on the Matka gambling scams that rocked the country in the 20th century.

