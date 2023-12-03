Breaking News
Updated on: 04 December,2023 05:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Sources say Ajay Devgn injured his eye while filming Singham Again’s action scene, resumed shoot after seeking medical attention

Ajay Devgn

Last week, mid-day reported that Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty were shooting the major action sequences of Singham Again at the Golden Tobacco factory in Vile Parle (Boys and their toys, November 30). On Thursday, the shoot faced an unexpected roadblock. We hear the leading man suffered an injury while performing a fight sequence. A unit hand reveals, “Rohit was filming a combat scene that had Ajay taking on the baddies. A move landed incorrectly hitting the actor in the face, and unfortunately, his eye was impacted. Naturally, it was a cause of alarm, and a doctor was immediately summoned to the set.”


But when you work with a seasoned action star like Devgn, little comes in the way of completing the day’s work. Even as the doctor tended to the actor’s wounds, Shetty and the unit filmed another sequence that was slated for the day. The source adds, “The shoot had to be wrapped that day as the unit was to shift to Film City the next day. So, while Ajay took a short break as the doctor attended to him, Rohit canned some portions with the on-screen goons. The actor resumed work in a few hours, and the scene was completed that very evening.” 


Singham Again, the third instalment in the franchise, not only sees Kareena Kapoor Khan reprising her role, but also has Akshay Kumar aka Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh aka Simmba join forces with Devgn’s titular character.


