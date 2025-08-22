Well-known actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla took his last breath on Friday in Punjab. The actor who was 65 is known for his work in the Punjabi film industry

Renowned Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla died at a private hospital in Mohali on Friday morning following a brief illness, a family friend said. He was 65. He had been admitted to the hospital a few days ago after he fell ill. A popular comedian and character actor, Bhalla was known for his roles in Punjabi films such as Carry on Jatta, Mahaul Theek Hai, Jatt Airways, and Jatt & Juliet 2, among others.

He had been admitted to the hospital a few days ago after he fell ill. A popular comedian and character actor, Bhalla was known for his roles in Punjabi films such as Carry on Jatta, Mahaul Theek Hai, Jatt Airways, and Jatt & Juliet 2, among others.

Bhalla's last rites will take place at Balongi on Saturday. The funeral is expected to be attended by many known names from the Punjabi film industry. Soon after the news of his demise surfaced, political leaders took to social media to mourn.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring called Bhalla "a proud Punjabi voice”. “Deeply saddened by the passing of Jaswinder Bhalla ji. A proud Punjabi voice around the world, his contribution and love for the community will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to his family & admirers,” the Ludhiana MP wrote on social media platform X.

BJP leader Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal referred to Bhalla as the voice of truth in his condolence note. "Dr. Bhalla Ji was not only the king of Punjabi comedy but also the voice of truth & simplicity who brought smiles to millions of faces across the globe. From stage to cinema, from villages of Punjab to international platforms, his unmatched humour, warmth and wisdom made him a true global icon of Punjabi culture,” he wrote.

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal called Jaswinder Bhalla a “true icon” who used humour to deliver powerful social messages. “Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Bhalla ji. A true icon who used humour not just to entertain but to deliver powerful social messages. His contribution to art and society will always be remembered. Prayers for the departed soul,” Maliwal wrote.

Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the stage of Punjabi laughter stood silent and empty with Bhalla's demise. “The stage of Punjabi laughter stands silent & empty today…Jaswinder Bhalla ji was a living symbol of Punjabi wit, humour and spirit. With his unmatched talent, he turned simplicity into laughter and made generations smile. Waheguru ji bless his noble soul with peace,” Sirsa wrote.