No Fox Given, a new comedy platform, takes a dig at society’s double standards — one mic drop at a time

Real talk, real laughs, and a room full of women who’ve had enough. Skincare brand Foxtale is stepping off the shelf and onto the stage with the launch of No Fox Given, a first-of-its-kind comedy experience spotlighting the everyday judgments faced by Indian women.

The debut show on June 27 at Bandra is more than just a stand-up night, it blends humour, lived experiences, and social commentary into an immersive format. Taking the mic are comedians Swati Sachdeva and Shashi Dhiman, whose sets speak directly to the chaos, charm, and contradictions of modern womanhood.

For Dhiman, the title alone was enough to get her attention. “It’s bold, cheeky, and something that instantly resonated with me,” she says. “They’re not just trying to be funny — they’re trying to be intentional. To create a space that challenges the status quo and faces stigma head-on. And we’re doing it together, as women, by laughing through the idiosyncrasies that come attached to our lives.”



Romita Mazumdar and Shashi Dhiman

In a society that relentlessly polices how women look, speak, work, and even laugh, Dhiman finds comedy to be the most honest form of resistance. “That women are judged isn’t even up for debate,” she says, adding, “how we look, speak, act, laugh, how much we work, how well we work; it all attracts commentary.” For her, humour and comedy is a way to bring that reality to the forefront. “It’s a powerful medium that cushions the intensity without losing the core message. It’s not about self-deprecation or self-celebration; it’s simply about holding up a mirror to my audience or society at large.”

For Romita Mazumdar, founder and CEO of Foxtale, the decision to launch this wasn’t on a whim. It was a long-time idea rooted in the brand’s deeper mission: creating space for women to be real, seen, and heard — not just glowing from good skincare, but from feeling fully themselves.

“From the start, we knew Foxtale wasn’t going to be just about skincare,” says Mazumdar. “It’s about starting honest conversations with women, and No Fox Given just felt like the most natural extension of that — a space where self-expression, identity, and humour intersect. Comedy is one of the most powerful tools to challenge norms and connect with audiences authentically. We believed that if done right, with honesty, respect for the art form, and the right voices on stage, it could resonate as a cultural experience in its own right. And honestly, the response so far tells us we weren’t wrong. We’ve always seen ourselves as a brand that listens, evolves, and speaks to the lives women are actually living. No Fox Given isn’t a departure — it’s a natural progression. It allows us to engage with our audience in a more culturally relevant way. We believe loyalty today is built not just on great products, but on shared values and meaningful experiences.”

As a female founder, Mazumdar has always believed in creating spaces where women can feel seen, heard, and truly themselves. “Humour has this incredible ability to connect, disarm, and empower all at once. With No Fox Given, we wanted to celebrate that spirit, to give women a platform where they can express themselves freely. It’s our way of saying that you deserve to take up space, to find joy in your own voice. That, to me, is a powerful form of self-care and community,” she signs off.

WHAT: No Fox Given by Foxtale

WHEN: June 27, 2025

WHERE: Balgandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra

TO BOOK: www.district.in