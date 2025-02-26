Breaking News
NTR Jr's Devara: Part 1 to release in Japan

NTR Jr’s Devara: Part 1 to release in Japan

Updated on: 26 February,2025 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

His fans in Japan have long revered his performances, with Student No. 1 (2001) being a massive success in the region

A still from Devara: Part 1

The pan-India film Devara: Part 1 (2024), starring NTR Jr, is gearing up for its release in Japan on  March 28. NTR Jr is busy with the media rounds in the land of the rising sun. He will also travel to Japan on March 22 for promotions. For the actor, Japan has always been a land of love and admiration. His film RRR (2022), directed by SS Rajamouli, became a cultural sensation there, winning hearts with its breathtaking action and larger-than-life drama.


His fans in Japan have long revered his performances, with Student No. 1 (2001) being a massive success in the region. Now, with Devara: Part 1, they are set to witness yet another cinematic spectacle headlined by their beloved star. Meanwhile, the actor is joining forces with Prashanth Neel, who is known for KGF franchise and Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire (2023). The shoot of the upcoming movie tentatively titled NTRNeel is underway in Hyderabad with over 2000 junior artistes at Ramoji Film City.


