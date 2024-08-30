NTRNeel: Producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers shared an exciting update on Jr NTR and Prashant Neel film. The director is known for hit films like KGF and Salaar and is set to work with the superstar

Jr NTR will soon be seen on the big screen in the film 'Devara-Part 1' alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Even as fans await the release of NTR's next, the makers of his upcoming film with Prashant Neel have shared an exciting update. Jr NTR plans on wasting no time as she will soon start filming for NTRNeel (tentative title) after the release of 'Devara- Part 1'.

Jr NTR to start shooting for NTRNeel soon:

For fans awaiting an update for NTRNeel, here's an exciting one for you. Producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, who is bankrolling the project, has revealed major details about the upcoming film’s shooting schedule. The producer, who was attending the teaser launch event of the upcoming Telugu film 'Mathu Vadalara 2', was asked by reporters for an update on the NTR-Neel project. Without skipping a beat, he happily informed the media that the film would go on floors in October or November this year. However, Jr NTR will be joining the team only in December to start shooting for his portions.

The film was announced earlier this month with an auspicious muhurat puja, which was attended by NTR Jr, Prashanth Neel, their families, and producers from NTR Arts and Mythri Movie Makers.

Produced by the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, "NTRNEEL" is set to be a grand spectacle. The update has left moviegoers extremely excited.

Speaking to a leading entertainment portal, Neel had earlier dismissed rumours of the film being projected as an action entertainer. Calling ‘NTR Neel’ something different than expected, Prashanth Neel said, “It’s going to be a different film with different emotions. I don’t want to get into the genre but I know, people will assume it to be an action film. I want to call it a very new story for me, which I want to tell my audience. It has got its own emotion and I hope people relate to it.”

NTR Jr's upcoming films to look forward to:

Meanwhile, NTR Jr is gearing up for the release of his film 'Devara: Part 1'. Directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's presentation, 'Devara: Part 1' is set to release on September 27, 2024.

NTR Jr is also a part of 'War 2', which also stars Hrithik Roshan. 'War 2' is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is best known for his films 'Wake Up Sid', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Brahmastra'. Reportedly, the film also features Kiara Advani and is slated to release next year. However, an official announcement regarding the film's entire cast and release date is awaited. The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film 'War' which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles.