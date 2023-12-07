Breaking News
Prashanth Neel on film with Jr NTR: 'It's going to be a different film with different emotions'

Prashanth Neel on film with Jr NTR: 'It’s going to be a different film with different emotions'

Updated on: 07 December,2023 03:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

KGF director Prashanth Neel said that his film with Jr NTR is not an action entertainer and that he cannot reveal the genre of the film

Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR

Prashanth Neel on film with Jr NTR: 'It's going to be a different film with different emotions'
Expected to be yet another magnum opus from the acclaimed filmmaker Prashanth Neel, ‘NTR Neel’ starring Man of Masses NTR Jr has been making headlines ever since its announcement. A significant milestone in the careers of both NTR Jr and Prashanth Neel, ‘NTR Neel’s’ first official look poster was dropped on the actor’s 39th birthday last year. Sporting a menacing expression, Man of Masses NTR Jr truly heightened expectations for the film. Meanwhile, acknowledging the massive fan anticipation, director Prashanth Neel has now come forward and spoken about his masterpiece, revealing the revised shoot start details and hinting at the film’s genre. 


Speaking to a leading entertainment portal, the filmmaker dismissed rumours of the film being projected as an action entertainer. Calling ‘NTR Neel’ something different than expected, Prashanth Neel said, “It’s going to be a different film with different emotions. I don’t want to get into the genre but I know, people will assume it to be an action film. I want to call it a very new story for me, which I want to tell my audience. It has got its own emotion and I hope people relate to it.”


He concluded adding, “We start shooting in the second half of 2024.”


While speaking about the film during the announcement director Prashanth Neel had revealed, " This is an idea that originated in my head 20 years ago, but the magnitude and scale of the movie held me back. Finally the stage is set today to make my dream project with my dream hero".

Helmed by Prashanth Neel and produced by NTR Arts and Mythri Movie Makers, ‘NTR Neel’ is expected to be one of the filmmaker’s grandest projects with Man of Masses NTR Jr.

Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel is gearing up for the release of his ambitious film 'Salaar: Part 1' with Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film will hit the theatres on December 22. While not a direct clash, the film will face competition with Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The latter's film will be released worldwide on December 21. 

Jr NTR has Devara in the pipeline with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. 

