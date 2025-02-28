Mohanty had been suffering from acute liver ailments and was airlifted to Delhi from Bhubaneswar on February 8.

Veteran Odia actor Uttam Mohanty died on Thursday night while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi, his family said. He was 66. Mohanty had been suffering from acute liver ailments and was airlifted to Delhi from Bhubaneswar on February 8. He is survived by his renowned actor wife Aparajita Mohanty and son, Odia cine star Babushan.

Orissa Chief Minister pays tribute

Taking to X, Orissa Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, "I am deeply saddened to know about the demise of Odisha's popular actor Uttam Mohanty. His departure has created a huge void in the Odia art field. The impression he left in the Odia cinema will always keep him in the hearts of the audience. I pray for the eternal peace of his soul and express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family."

The CM also ordered that Mohanty's last rites be conducted with full state honours.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Odisha’s veteran actor Uttam Mohanty. “The demise of veteran Odia actor and legendary figure of the Odia film industry, Uttam Mohanty, is an irreparable loss to the cultural world of Odisha. He was not just an actor but a member of every Odia household. With his remarkable performances, he earned a permanent place in the hearts of people. His passing has left a great void in Odisha’s cultural sphere.”

About Uttam Mohanty

Mohanty started his acting career with Odia film 'Abhimaan' in 1977 and went on to work in over 130 films. His debut film also marked the first of his co-star Rita Chand. Directed by Sadhu Meher, Mohanty played the role of a poor man in the film and it was a box office hit. His best performances were in films 'Nijhum Ratira Sathi' (1979), 'Phula Chandana' (1982), 'Jhiati Sita Pari' (1983) and 'Danda Balunga' (1984). He had also worked in around 30 Bengali films and a Hindi movie, 'Naya Zaher'. Mohanty had also worked in few TV serials including 'Sara Akasha'.

He received multiple awards like Odisha State Film Awards and the Jaydev Purashkar—the highest film award of the state.“Uttam represents the golden era of Odia cinema, a time when a single actor could carry a film on his shoulders and captivate audiences with his genuine performance. The first superstar of Odia film industry, who has a unique screen presence that will remain for years to come,” said noted theatre personality Manoj Patnaik.