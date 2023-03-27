On 38th birthday, Ram Charan reveals next film is titled 'Game Changer'

As he turned 38 on Monday, star Ram Charan shared that his 'RC15' has been christened 'Game Changer'

Ram Charan

As he turned 38 on Monday, star Ram Charan shared that his 'RC15' has been christened 'Game Changer'. Taking to Instagram, Ram on Monday shared a teaser and then the name of the film. The clip begins with a game of Russian roulette wheel and ends with a chess board.

The actor posted the clip with the caption: "#GameChanger it is! I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift !! #GameChanger Thank you @shanmughamshankar sir!!"

Ram's co-star Kiara Advani dropped a comment on the teaser, which was also posted on page.

She wrote: "Happiest Birthday to my dearest friend and co-star @alwaysramcharan!! May this truly be a Game Changer in every way."

According to reports, the upcoming film is touted as an action drama with current-day politics.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan celebrated his birthday on the sets a day before with his crew and co-star Kiara Advani. Ram on Saturday celebrated his birthday on the sets and even had a cake cutting ceremony. He was showered with rose petals. He was joined by Kiara, director S Shankar and choreographer-actor Prabhu Deva.

A slew of pictures are doing the rounds on social media, where Ram is seen looking dapper in a blue shirt, pants paired with sunglasses.

Kiara kept it cool as she wore white top and blue jeans. According to reports, the upcoming film which is touted as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast. It will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali and Srikanth.

