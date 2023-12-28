'Owe my career to him': Sonu Sood, Jr NTR, Prrabhudeva offer condolence after actor-politician Vijayakanth's demise 

Actor-politician Vijayakanth passed away at the age of 71 due to COVID-19. Actors like Sonu Sood, Jr NTR and others condoled his demise

Vijaykanth

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder-leader and actor Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai, aged 71, after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Officials at Miot Hospital confirmed his death. The actor-politician, known by fans as the "Captain" for his portrayal of military characters, was admitted for the treatment of pneumonia and was on ventilator support. His demise sent shockwaves amid his fans and well wishers.

Actor Sonu Sood took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late actor-politician Vijayakanth. He wrote, "Kallazgar' my first film ever, was a gift from the legend 'VIJAYKANTH' sir. He came across this still of mine and in no time I was filming with him. I owe my career to him. Will miss you so much, sir. RIP CAPTAIN." Sonu shared a picture of Vijayakanth. The next slide showcased a video scene from the movie. The last picture showcased Sonu's look from the movie 'Kallazhagar.' Notably, Bharathi directed 'Kallazhagar,' a Tamil action drama film starring Vijayakanth and Laila. Other cast members include Nassar, Sonu Sood, and Manivannan. It was released on February 6, 1999.

Jr NTR also took to his X handle to condole the demise of the actor-politician. "Saddened to learn about Vijayakanth Garu's passing. A true powerhouse in both cinema and politics. May his soul find eternal peace. My thoughts are with his family and friends."

Saddened to learn about Vijayakanth Garu's passing. A true powerhouse in both cinema and politics. May his soul find eternal peace. My thoughts are with his family and friends. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 28, 2023

Choreographer and actor Prrabhudeva who has worked with actor-politician Vijayakanth also expressed his condolence in a social media post.

Vijayakanth's mortal remains were brought to his residence and will be taken to the DMDK office shortly. Earlier, in November, he was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai as his health deteriorated. Suffering from coughing and throat pain, he was under the observation of doctors for 14 days.Widely known as 'Captain', Vijayakanth's life is marked by a successful career in the Tamil film industry.

He was featured in 154 movies before venturing into politics.

While holding a position at Nadigar Sangam (officially known as the South Indian Artistes' Association (SIAA)), Vijayakanth brought revolutionary changes to the South film industry. He also served as a member of the Legislative Assembly twice, representing the Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam constituencies.