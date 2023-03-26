Sonu Sood, Jacqueline Fernandez share glimpse of first day from 'Fateh'

Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra, 'Fateh' is based on cybercrime. The film stars Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez as the lead

Bollywood actors Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez have started shooting for the much-awaited action thriller 'Fateh'.

Taking to Instagram, Jacqueline dropped a series of pictures from her first day of the shoot.

As they are shooting in the holy city of Amritsar, Punjab. They visited Gurudwara to seek blessings.

In the second picture, Sonu and Jacqueline posed on a bullet around the fields.

In the third photo, Jacqueline is dressed in a multi-coloured suit.

Sharing the pictures, "Beautiful first day for 'Fateh'."

Earlier, Sonu treated fans with the new announcement along with a caption, "On my next mission, #Fateh. The shoot begins today!"

Sharing an intense look while holding the clapboard with his co-star Jacqueline in the pictures.

Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra and is based on cybercrime. The film stars Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez as the lead. Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez have participated in various workshops, and are expected to be coached by ethical hackers on the sets while filming as well.

Excited about the shoot, Sonu said, "The film is rooted in reality, and inspired by real-life incidents that I saw happen to people even during the lockdown."

Talking about starting the first shooting schedule for the film, Jacqueline Fernandez shared, "Ever since the first reading of the script, I had decided that I want to be a part of this. Now, as we start shooting for Fateh, I am excited for us to bring forth a story that people will really enjoy."

Announcing 'Fateh' last year in December, Sonu had written, "Here you go! Welcoming 2022 with more action as we announce our next mission, #Fateh! Produced by @zeestudiosofficial and @shaktisagarprod @farhadsamji."

"The story piqued my interest. It is one of the most crucial subjects that need our attention. As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. I am extremely excited to bring this thought-provoking story to the audience," Sonu said.

Sharing details about the movie, Sonu added, "I have been quite blessed so far, I have had opportunities to have played roles in various languages. Being around films and having worked on all these projects, I have picked up a couple of things here and there. This is the first time I'll be working on the story too".

Opening up about his inaugural stint as a scriptwriter, Sonu said, "I have always liked getting involved in my movies but this was the first time I had been officially involved in the writing process. It was quite exciting. The project is progressing at a good pace. We are currently recceing the locations but it's mostly going to be shot all over Mumbai."

The film also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles. Some of the best names from Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film, which is scheduled for a release later this year.

