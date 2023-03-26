Saasha Shyam Ramsay to direct supernatural thriller starring Zayed Khan

Shyam Ramsay’s daughter Saasha takes forth family’s legacy with next supernatural venture with Jacqueline and Zayed

Jacqueline Fernandez and Zayed Khan

Saasha Shyam Ramsay is indeed a chip of the old block. The daughter of Shyam Ramsay of the Ramsay brothers is set to direct the supernatural thriller, One Way.

Says a source from the creative team, “Saasha has written the story and screenplay and is directing the movie. The start-to-finish shooting leg will begin in the first week of May at the virtual production studio, Studio Virtual Worlds in Dahisar. Visuals made with the help of technology will make the movie look real within a budget. The movie is set in contemporary times in an urban locale, and revolves around a secret society,” says the source of the venture frontlined by Zayed Khan, who plays a negative role. “He plays a dark, devilishly charming guy, with a physical appearance similar to that of the [protagonist of the American show] Lucifer.”

Saasha with father Shyam Ramsay

The makers are in talks with Jacqueline Fernandez for the role of the woman, who gets trapped in a secret society’s machinations when she falls in love with Khan’s character. “It’s titled One Way because the secret society has a one-way route—You may enter at will, but you cannot leave. Saasha plans to take the family’s legacy forward. Jacqueline’s character gets charmed by that of Zayed; she ends up doing immoral things.”

The film also features Chahatt Khanna as a mentor and friend to Fernandez’s character. “Jacqueline’s character keeps confiding in that of Chahatt when things go wrong.”

