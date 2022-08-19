Breaking News
Mumbai: More than 96 per cent stock in lakes, but water cuts still a possibility
Mumbai: With no solution for potholes, BMC goes back to old contractors
Mumbai Covid-19 cases jump to 1,201, highest since June 30
Mumbai: Four-storey building collapses in Borivli's Saibaba Nagar, no injuries reported
Mumbai: Pothole mishap kills couple, this time in Borivli
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Watch video Zayed Khan on his love story with childhood sweetheart and now wife Malaika

Watch video! Zayed Khan on his love story with childhood sweetheart and now wife Malaika

Updated on: 19 August,2022 04:01 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Zayed Khan joins the latest episode of 'Flashback with the stars'

Watch video! Zayed Khan on his love story with childhood sweetheart and now wife Malaika

Zayed Khan/Instagram


Zayed Khan joins the latest episode of mid-day.com's special series 'Flashback with the stars' where he opened up about seeing success early in his career, his love story with wife Malaika, wrong career decisions and more! 


Zayed said, "I thank my lucky stars that I had some good people around, you also got to be physically strong in boarding school. Either you are physically strong or a genius, if you are somewhere in between you are not in a good space. I had that edge where I was blessed with good physicality and was a tough guy so there was not too much pushing around beyond a point. Some people just couldn't stand boarding school, after three days they were miserable and their parents came back to pick them up."


Opening up about his love story the actor shared, "It was a love story straight out of the movie books. I had three elder sisters who had long term relationships and I was never one for them, I wanted to be footloose and fancy free. When you say things like that you have to bite your tongue. I saw this pretty girl from behind, she had beautiful brown hair, very petite."

Watch video to know more!

Also Read: Watch video! Zayed Khan: The more you beat us Khans the stronger we become

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
zayed khan bollywood Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK