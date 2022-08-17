Breaking News
Watch video! Zayed Khan on going from a luxurious lifestyle to boarding school after father Sanjay Khan's accident

Updated on: 17 August,2022 12:33 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Zayed Khan joins the latest episode of 'Flashback with the stars'

Zayed Khan/Instagram


'Main Hoon Na' and 'Dus' actor Zayed Khan, who is all set to make a comeback opened up about his life changing overnight after father Sanjay Khan's accident on set. Zayed said, "One things for sure, reality bites really hard! The illusion of success breaks down into reality. It was tough and I was eleven when it happened. I was living in the lap of luxury, provided by my parents who had worked very hard to achieve that. All of a sudden it was all taken out. I remember my mother telling me 'I think you need to go to boarding school and I was game with the idea because I wasn't contributing much to making thinks works out. Emotionally I felt useless. The best thing I could tell my parents was 'I would love to go to boarding school.' Did I mean it? I don't know, I just thought it would be a relief for them."


Sharing his experiences the actor adds, "My mom was dropping me at my dorm and there were big guys who saw me 'iski toh lagne wali hai.' My mom almost broke into tears and I said 'please don't cry. I'll be fine.' When you get into boarding school, initially there was a bit of bullying here and there. We used to be punished, kicked and made murga, it was physically untenable at one point of time."

