Watch video: Vicky Kaushal recreates 'Main Hoon Na' step with Farah Khan; takes over the internet

Farah Khan has been having a blast in Croatia with Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and the entire team of Anand Tiwari's upcoming project. Farah has been posting fun videos and pictures from the beautiful locales, posing with Vicky, leaving his wife Katrina Kaif green with envy. Now, the popular filmmaker shared a new video where the entire team is seen recreating the popular song from the film 'Main Hoon Na'.

In the video, Vicky Kaushal and Co. is seen dancing to the tunes of Shah Rukh Khan's iconic song, leaving everyone in splits. The team left no stones unturned to make her feel special, and this video is proof!

In the short clip, the entire team is seen seated at a beautiful outdoor location, on a flight of steps hopping to the beats of Farah's movie 'Main Hoon Naa' song. As 'Tumse Mil kar dil ka hai' plays in the background, Farah is seen walking past them like a conventional Bollywood actress.

