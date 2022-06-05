IIFA 2022: Vicky Kaushal wins Best Actor for 'Sardar Udham'; Kriti Sanon awarded Best Actress for 'Mimi'

The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2022 that was held at Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi came to an end on Saturday with a bang

Picture Courtesy: Uma Ramasubramanian

List of winners:

Best Picture Category | Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah, Himanshu Gandhi (Shershaah)

