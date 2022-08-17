Watch video! Zayed Khan: The more you beat us Khans the stronger we become

Breaking News
Updated on: 17 August,2022 03:44 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Zayed Khan joins mid-day.com's 'Flashback with the stars'

Zayed Khan/Instagram


Zayed Khan is the latest guest on mid-day.com's special series, 'Flashback with the stars.' The actor who quickly rose to fame with films like 'Main Hoon Na' and 'Dus' also had to face a low point due to some wrong choices that followed! 


The actor said, "I had this idea of big-ticket movies. I wanted to be part of movies that people would go to the cinema and watch. Often the budgets for these movies could only be justified when a lot of people come together. I wasn't much of an art fan or a person who w anted to discover the craft. In hindsight it was a wrong move, I should have done a couple of those movies, like Shabd. I didn't think I was making a mistake because these films looked good on paper. There was no way they were not going to do well! My equity went down because of those risks."


Zayed recalls that a producer with whom he was working advised him to take work seriously. "It didn't make sense to me, today it does! If I can say one thing about us Khans, the more you beat us the stronger we become."

Watch video to know more!

zayed khan bollywood bollywood gossips

