Parvathy Thiruvothu Birthday Special: Makers of ‘Thangalaan’ drop new poster 

Updated on: 07 April,2024 11:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

'Thangalaan' helmed by one of the most globally acclaimed directors, Pa Ranjith shows the bravery and war the people of KGF fought against the Britishers and how they protect India's pride Kolar Gold Fields.

Parvathy Thiruvothu Pic/Instagram

The pan-India and much-awaited 'Thangalaan' starring Chiyaan Vikram has grabbed the eyeballs of the audiences ever since the drop of the first glimpse. The film is being announced for a theatrical release in cinemas for a 2024 release. While the glimpse caught the excitement of the audience, the one thing that sparked the discussion among the masses was the story of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) shown in it. The makers of 'Thangalaan' took to their social media and shared a brand new poster from the film wishing the talented actress Parvathy Thiruvothu on her birthday (April 7).


Sharing the poster, the makers captioned, "An embodiment of strength, grace, and resilience. Wishing our versatile #Gangamma, @parvatweets a dazzling birthday”



'Thangalaan' brings original content from the south cinema where prominent names like acclaimed filmmaker Pa Ranjith, Versatile actor Chiyaan Vikram, and other cast and crew came to deliver an incredible story of the true events.

The film is set in the timeline of 1880. This was the time when the Kolar Gold Fields and the gold mining was at its peak and the production of gold from KGF was mammoth. This story needs to be said among the Gen Z generation because they should know about the history of Kolar Gold Fields. The KGF and its growth have not only made waves in India but also caught the attention of the evil eyes of the Britishers.

'Thangalaan' helmed by one of the most globally acclaimed directors, Pa Ranjith shows the bravery and war the people of KGF fought against the Britishers and how they protect India's pride Kolar Gold Fields. The filmmaker researched for more than two years before taking the film to the streets.

This is not the first time Pa Ranjith has helmed a subject of different periods. Earlier, in 2021, he proved his mettle with 'Sarpatta Parambarai'. The sports drama starring Arya also traces the story of 1970s India, and Pa Ranjith was lauded for his execution and storytelling.

The film marks Chiyaan Vikram's return to the pan-India genre after blockbuster ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ 1 and 2, and his dedication, commitment, and makeover in character are surely visible. The teaser has some bloodsucking moments and a rustic look from the actors that will leave the masses in awe of its craft. It also stars Malavika Mohanan, Hollywood actor Daniel Caltagirone, and some prominent names from the Tamil industry.

Besides ‘Thangalaan’, Studio Green, which has made several blockbuster films, is having another big film to release this year with Suriya starrer ‘Kanguva’.

‘Thangalaan’ is scheduled for worldwide release in April 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, and the music of the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

 

