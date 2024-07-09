Breaking News
Citizens should step out only if necessary, holiday declared for schools: BMC
Teenager dies after slipping into nullah in Vasai amid heavy rains
Andheri subway, Hindmata, Dadar TT and other roads closed due to waterlogging
Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert for city, orange alert for Thane, Palghar
Mumbai Police files chargesheet in Salman Khan firing case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Indian 2 actor Siddharth clarifies support for Telangana CMs anti drug initiative amid controversy

'Indian 2' actor Siddharth clarifies support for Telangana CM's anti-drug initiative amid controversy

Updated on: 09 July,2024 02:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The clarification comes in the wake of controversy sparked by Siddharth's remarks during a press conference related to the movie 'Indian 2'.

'Indian 2' actor Siddharth clarifies support for Telangana CM's anti-drug initiative amid controversy

Siddharth Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
'Indian 2' actor Siddharth clarifies support for Telangana CM's anti-drug initiative amid controversy
x
00:00

Actor Siddharth has released a video clarifying his stance and extending full support to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's initiative to combat drug abuse in the state.



The clarification comes in the wake of controversy sparked by Siddharth's remarks during a press conference related to the movie 'Indian 2'.


Addressing the media yesterday morning, Siddharth's response to a query regarding social responsibility of actors led to misunderstanding.

He stated, "My name is Siddharth. I have been before the Telugu audience for 20 years. I collaborated with the government in united Andhra Pradesh from 2005 to 2011 promoting safe sex. My photo with a condom was used on billboards for this. That was me being responsible, not because a CM told me to do so."

"If asked whether an actor already has a responsibility, I would say 'No comments' because I don't understand that. Every actor is socially responsible. We act according to our conscience. If any CM requests us to do something, we will do it. No CM has told us, only if you do this, we will do something else," he added.

However, later in the day, Siddharth took to Instagram to clarify the misunderstanding.

He posted a video reaffirming his support for CM Revanth Reddy's efforts against drug abuse.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siddharth (@worldofsiddharth)

In the video, Siddharth stated, "We are talking about zero tolerance in 'Indian 2' movie. Zero tolerance against corruption and zero tolerance against drugs. In a press meet related to the movie, while I was answering a question, some people have misunderstood it. I should immediately clear the misunderstanding. I completely support Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Telangana government in the fight against drugs."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Siddharth Regional Cinema News kamal haasan Entertainment News bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK