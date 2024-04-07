Breaking News
Newly engaged Siddharth on proposing Aditi Rao Hydari: 'I was tensed whether...' 

Updated on: 07 April,2024 02:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Aditi Rao Hydari was previously married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, who recently tied the knot with fashion designer Masaba.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Pic/Instagram

Actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari announced their engagement last month. Aditi and Siddharth have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. If reports are to be believed, the two fell in love with each other on the sets of their film Maha Samundram in 2021. The two made it official after reports of them tying the knot surfaced in the media. 


Siddharth, who was present at the Galatta Awards addressed his secret engagement and said in Tamil, "Many had told me that we had done this in secret. There's a big difference in doing something in private with family and in secret. The ones whom we didn't call are saying it's a secret, but it was a private ceremony to those whom we know. It all depends on the elders and what they have to say, because this isn't like a shooting date that I can decide on. This is a lifetime date. So, when they say it, it will happen on its own."


The ‘Rang De Basanti’ actor was also asked how long did it take for Aditi to say “Yes”, to which he replied, "These questions about how much time it took shouldn't be asked. The end result must be either yes or no. I'll see whether the result is pass or fail. I've never seen how many marks I scored. I was tensed whether it would be a yes or a no, and my name was in the pass list."


Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddharth will be seen in 'Indian 2'. Directed by Shankar the film features Kamal Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, and S. J. Suryah among others. 

Aditi will be seen in 'Gandhi Talks,' a silent film co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Siddharth Jhadav. She is also all set to star in the Indo-U.K co-production 'Lioness'. The film, inspired by the research of Peter Bance, the historian who discovered the story of Princess Sophia Duleep, is the story of two British Punjabi women living in the UK, a century apart. 

(With inputs from ANI)

