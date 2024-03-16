Aditi Rao Hydari attended Ed Sheeran's party among several other Bollywood celebs. She was seen leaving with her boyfriend and actor Siddharth.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Aditi Rao Hydari hides her face from paparazzi after being spotted with boyfriend Siddharth x 00:00

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari on Friday attended Ed Sheeran's party in Mumbai. She was among several celebs who marked their attendance at the bash, ahead of the British singer's performance in the city. She was seen in a strapless black jumpsuit and posed alongside actress Diana Penty. However, Aditi left the party with her actor-boyfriend Siddharth. As the paparazzi photographed her sitting in the rear seat of his car, Aditi was seen blushing and hiding her face.

Aditi and Siddharth have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. If reports are to be believed, the two fell in love with each other on the sets of their film Maha Samundram in 2021.

Aditi and Siddharth made their relationship Instagram official on January 1. They wrote, "Happy blessed grateful. To magic happiness love laughter unicorns rainbows and fairy dust #happynewyear to you all 2024."

Aditi was previously married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, who recently tied the knot with fashion designer Masaba.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi is all set to star in the Indo-U.K co-production 'Lioness'. The film inspired by the research of Peter Bance, the historian who discovered the story of Princess Sophia Duleep, is the story of two British Punjabi women living in the UK, a century apart. Peter is also one of the executive producers of the film.

Aditi also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi' in her kitty. It also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, and Sharmin Segal.

Aditi will be seen as Bibbojaan. Her poster's caption reads, "She yearns for freedom, and not just her own."

The upcoming series is set amid multiple power struggles in Heeramandi, Lahore (now part of Pakistan), and more generally in undivided, pre-independence India, where anti-colonial freedom movements were emerging. The official streaming date of the series has not yet been announced.

Apart from this, she will be next seen in an A.R Rahman musical, the silent film 'Gandhi Talks'. Helmed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, and Siddharth Jadhav in the lead roles.

(With inputs from ANI)