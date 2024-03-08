'Heeramandi': Sanjay Leela Bhansali announces release date for first song 'Sakal Ban' on International Women’s Day

Heeramandi's first song Sakal Ban will be released under Sanjay Leela Bhansali's newly launched music label 'Bhansali Music' tomorrow

It was just yesterday, that the visionary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali launched his own music label 'Bhansali Music' and now, he has made a massive announcement on the occasion of International Women's Day. The first song from his upcoming first web show 'Heeramandi,' titled 'Sakal ban' will be launched under his newly launched music label 'Bhansali Music' tomorrow.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's forthcoming cinematic endeavor, 'Heeramandi,' promises to be a visual and auditory feast, with music at its heart. Heeramandi's music encapsulates a melody for every mood, adding layers of magic to the cinematic experience. With the announcement of bringing the first melody titled 'Sakal ban' from the web show, the filmmaker indeed gave yet another reason to the people to relish.

'Sakal ban' will be a traditional song that will feature all the leading ladies of ‘Heeramandi’, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

With his unparalleled ability to bridge tradition and modernity through melody, his musical genius always inspires cinephiles and music enthusiasts worldwide and the first song from Heeramandi would definitely guarantee the same.

Moreover, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to enthrall audiences once again with his eagerly awaited magnum opus, ‘Heeramandi’. After an impressive teaser launch, The filmmaker kept the fervor of the web show on the rise by launching the first solo posters of the leading ladies Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

The series is set in the midst of multiple power struggles in Heeramandi, Lahore (now part of Pakistan), and more generally in undivided, pre-independence India, where anti-colonial freedom movements were emerging.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali while talking about his web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' called it his "biggest" project. He said, "I've made big films, I enjoy making those big-scale films, and it comes naturally to me. But while shifting to digital, I've taken it up a notch. 'Heeramandi' is my biggest project; I wanted to make it really special, and I have surprised myself with this one," he said.

Through Bhansali Music, Sanjay Leela Bhansali continues to redefine the boundaries of artistic expression, inviting audiences on a journey where music is not merely an accessory but a soul-stirring force.