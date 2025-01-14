Breaking News
Updated on: 14 January,2025 10:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Chiranjeevi and PM Narendra Modi participated in rituals of Pongal, which is celebrated in different regions under different names and is associated with the harvest

Chiranjeevi with PM Narendra Modi Pic/PTI

Megastar Chiranjeevi joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Sankranti and Pongal celebrations at the residence of Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy. Badminton player PV Sindhu and several ministers joined the event and participated in rituals associated with the festival, which is celebrated in different regions under different names and is associated with harvest.


Chiranjeevi celebrates Pongal with PM Modi 


Sharing a video on X, PM Modi wrote, “Yesterday, I took part in a very memorable Sankranti and Pongal programme. May this festival strengthen the bonds of togetherness, bring prosperity, and inspire us to celebrate our cultural traditions with joy and gratitude.”


The clip shows Chiranjeevi dressed in traditional attire as he accompanies PM Modi. 

Chiranjeevi also shared a post in Telugu, which roughly translates as, “Beautiful rangoli designs in the courtyards, Lights of joy in the homes, The jingling of the jangam devara's bells, The devotional hymns of Haridasas, Prosperity, wealth, and abundance altogether— Wishing that this festival brings new splendor and grandeur into everyone's lives. Wishing you all a very Happy Sankranti!”

Notably, the harvest festival--celebrated across the country and known by different names. Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal, Magh Bihu, and Uttarayan all signify gratitude for a good harvest and celebrate it with traditional and regional feasts.

Chiranjeevi’s acting front 

Throughout his 45-year career, Chiranjeevi has performed an incredible 24,000 dance moves in 537 songs across 156 films, cementing his status as a true icon in Indian cinema.

Chiranjeevi's upcoming film with director Srikanth Odela is in the works. Nani revealed that he is presenting the project, which will be backed by The Paradise makers SLV Cinemas. The collaboration promises to be a high-octane, thrilling cinematic experience. This indeed is going to be the most violent film yet for Chiranjeevi. 

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is currently busy shooting for 'Vishwambhara', directed by Mallidi Vassishta. After wrapping up the film, he is expected to join the sets of Srikanth Odela's film soon.

Recently, Chiranjeevi was honoured with the ANR National Award in Hyderabad, celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. The award was presented to him by megastar Amitabh Bachchan

