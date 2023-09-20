Ponniyin Selvan star Trisha Krishnan to marry a Malayalam producer?

According to the latest reports, Trisha Krishnan is all set to tie the knot with a Malayalam producer, although the details about the groom are still unknown

Trisha Krishnan is one of the most beloved actresses in the South film industry. The actress, who was recently seen in Ponniyin Selvan alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has been making headlines due to wedding rumours. According to the latest reports, the actress is all set to tie the knot with a Malayalam producer, although the details about the groom are still unknown. An official announcement regarding this is also expected to come soon, but as of now, there is no information.

It was previously reported that the actress was engaged to entrepreneur-turned-producer Varun Manian in an intimate ceremony, attended by their family and friends, which took place at Varun's home. The two were supposed to get married soon after the engagement ceremony, but later their marriage was called off. There were also reports that Trisha was dating Rana Daggubati.

However, in a recent interview, Trisha opened up about her marriage plans and shared that she had not thought about it as of now. She expressed her desire not to rush into marriage, emphasizing that she did not want to marry out of a sense of responsibility only to later go through a divorce. She mentioned that she knew many people, including friends, who claimed to be happily married but are now considering divorce.

On the work front, Trisha has a lot of films on her schedule. She will next be seen in the Tamil-language action thriller "Leo," directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar under the Seven Screen Studio brand, with Jagadish Palanisamy serving as co-producer. Vijay and Trisha play key roles in the film, with Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mysskin appearing in supporting roles. "Leo" is set to be released in conventional and IMAX theatres globally on October 19th. The actress has recently won ‘Popular Choice Best Actress’ award at SIIMA 2023.







