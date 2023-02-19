Popular Tamil comedian Mayilsamy passes away at 57

Some of his acclaimed roles include 'Dhool', 'Vaseegara', 'Ghilli', 'Giri', 'Uthamaputhiran', 'Veeram', 'Kanchana', and 'Kangalal Kaidhu Sei', for which he won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Comedian

Famous Tamil comedian and actor Mayilsamy passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 57.

The actor passed away after suffering a heart attack.

Mayilsamy was known for his comic roles and has worked in more than 200 films in Tamil.

Some of his acclaimed roles include 'Dhool', 'Vaseegara', 'Ghilli', 'Giri', 'Uthamaputhiran', 'Veeram', 'Kanchana', and 'Kangalal Kaidhu Sei', for which he won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Comedian.

Soon after the news of his death broke out, a video surfaced on social media in which Mayilsamy could be seen dubbing for his upcoming film 'Glassmastes', which he recently completed.

A user paid tribute to Mayilsamy and shared the video which he captioned, "Rest in peace."

A netizen paid tribute to the late actor by tweeting, "We lost a good human being may your soul rest in peace #Mayilsamy sir." Another user wrote, "Shocking And Heartbreaking Rest In Peace #Mayilsamy Sir."

