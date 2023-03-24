Breaking News
Mumbai: Friend bound, Virar woman gang-raped
Mumbai: Now, take unlimited trips on Metro’s new lines
Mumbai: Deonar RMC plant owners get last chance for demolition
Mumbai: Kerala, Chennai chefs lured by jobs in US, duped of Rs Rs 50,000 each
Mumbai: Prime city pool in shambles as summer looms
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Popular Tamil star Thala Ajith Kumars father passes away at 85

Popular Tamil star 'Thala' Ajith Kumar's father passes away at 85

Updated on: 24 March,2023 03:13 PM IST  |  Chennai
IANS |

Top

According to a statement issued by his sons, including Ajith Kumar, P.S. Mani departed in his sleep following a long illness

Popular Tamil star 'Thala' Ajith Kumar's father passes away at 85

Ajith Kumar


Tamil movie star Ajith Kumar's father, P.S. Mani passed away on Friday morning. He was 85.


According to a statement issued by his sons, including Ajith Kumar, P.S. Mani departed in his sleep following a long illness. The news was shared on social media by Ajith Kumar's manager.



P.S. Mani leaves behind his wife Mohini and three sons, Anup Kumar, Ajith Kumar and Anil Kumar.


Stating that the last rites will be a family affair, his sons requested their well-wishers to respect their wishes 'to grieve privately and deal with their father's death with as much equanimity and dignity as possible."

Taking to social media, actor Sarath Kumar expressed his condolences to Ajith's family.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Ajith Kumar Entertainment News bollywood news Regional Cinema News south cinema

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK