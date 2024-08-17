Prabhas-starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' will be released on Prime Video and Netflix from August 22. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan

Prime Video today announced August 22, 2024 as the global streaming premiere of the Telugu action-adventure blockbuster Kalki 2989 AD. Directed by the visionary Nag Ashwin, this cinematic spectacle is brought to life through stellar performances from an ensemble of distinguished actors, including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Produced by Priyanka Dutt, C. Aswani Dutt, and Swapna Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies. The film will also be available on Netflix from August 22.



Set in a post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD where nature has vanished and darkness prevails, this marks the first installment in the Kalki Cinematic Universe.



”Kalki 2898 AD has captivated audiences with its immersive storytelling and visionary portrayal of a post-apocalyptic future. The film's compelling narrative brought to life by stellar performances by its magnificent cast, and its evocative depiction of a dystopian world have struck deep chord with viewers as it witnessed monumental success at the box office," said Manish Menghani, Director – Content Licensing, Prime Video India. ". Starting Aug 22, we invite viewers worldwide to experience this meticulously crafted magnum opus mythological epic, in its original language Telugu and in dubs in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on Prime Video. "



Applauded for his powerful performance as Bhairava, a bounty hunter, Prabhas shares, "Working on Kalki 2898 AD with a visionary director like Naga and an exceptional cast has been truly exhilarating. The film not only pushes the boundaries of storytelling with its blend of mythology and futuristic elements but also delves deep into the complexities of human nature. Portraying Bhairava, a character driven by strength and conviction, has been incredibly rewarding. After all the love that Kalki 2898 AD has received from audiences in theaters, I cannot wait for its global premiere on Prime Video. I hope viewers will enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it."



Sharing his thoughts on the global streaming premiere C. Ashwani Dutt, producer of Kalki 2898 AD said, “Following a triumphant box office run and an overwhelming response from audiences of all ages, Vyjayanthi Movies couldn't have asked for a more special way to celebrate its 50th year. Kalki 2898 AD will be streaming on Prime Video for a worldwide audience in its original language Telugu and with dubs in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. We are thrilled for viewers to experience the Kalki universe, with its impactful performances and a narrative that is both visually stunning and deeply gripping, leaving the audience eager for more.”



Director Nag Ashwin said, “With Kalki 2898 AD I was keen to create a cinematic experience that breaks new ground, transcends traditional boundaries, and shares our cultural mythology on a global scale. The overwhelming success of the film at box offices worldwide is truly humbling. It signifies the universal appeal of films that are deeply rooted in Indian mythology. While it has received immense love in theaters, I am thrilled for Kalki 2898 AD to now stream on Prime Video, reaching an even larger audience worldwide.



Kamal Haasan, portraying Supreme Yaskin in Kalki 2898 AD, reflects, “Being part of this grand cinematic endeavor has been both memorable and humbling. The film represents a significant leap forward for Indian cinema. It's been a privilege to contribute to such an ambitious project, and I look forward to its streaming premiere on Prime Video, where it can captivate new audiences worldwide.”

