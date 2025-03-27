Pan-India star Prabhas, 45, will soon be tying the knot, states a latest report. The actor has often made headlines for his personal life, especially his marriage

Prabhas

Listen to this article Prabhas to marry Hyderabad-based businessman's daughter? x 00:00

When not making news for his films, pan-India star Prabhas often grabs headlines for his personal life, especially his marriage. The actor keeps his personal life low-key and rarely speaks about it, leading to speculation on the topic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prabhas' marriage rumours

According to the latest reports, Prabhas' marriage has been fixed with the daughter of a prominent businessman from Hyderabad. A report in News11 Telugu states that the actor is set to marry the businessman's daughter. However, details about the businessman or the rumored bride-to-be have not been disclosed yet.

Prabhas' personal life has often been a topic of discussion among fans. He has frequently been linked with his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty, with rumors suggesting that the two would tie the knot. However, both actors have denied these claims.

Prabhas’ Upcoming Projects

Prabhas was last seen in Kalki alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. On the work front, fans can look forward to his performances in Raja Saab. Recently, he shared a new poster from Raja Saab, announcing its release on April 10, 2025. He also has Salaar: Part 2, Shouryanga Parvam, Kalki 2, and an untitled project with Hanu Raghavapudi, which is a historical fiction drama set in the 1940s.

Prabhas will also be seen in the film Kannappa, where he plays the role of divine guardian Rudra. The film is based on an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva.

In the first poster, Prabhas is seen in the costume of a saint, holding a staff with a crescent-shaped top. The poster includes a one-line description of his character:

"He is the raging storm! The guide through times past and future. He is ruled by Lord Shiva’s command!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film features top Indian film industry stars, including Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Preity Mukundhan, Akshay Kumar, Sarathkumar, and Kajal Aggarwal. Cinematography is handled by US cinematographer Sheldon Chau and Siddharth. The film’s music is composed by Stephan Devassy, with choreography by Prabhu Deva and editing by renowned editor Antony. Produced by Vishnu Manchu’s father, veteran actor Mohan Babu, the film has been shot on a massive budget, with a significant portion filmed in New Zealand. It is set to release worldwide on April 25 this year.

Additionally, Prabhas is set to begin shooting for another major film, Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy. The film’s launch is planned as an Ugadi gift, with the script and music nearly finalized. However, regular shooting may take some time to commence.