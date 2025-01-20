Amitabh Bachchan has earned a profit of 168 percent by selling his luxurious duplex apartment in Mumbai. Earlier, Kriti Sanon lived there as a tenant

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan owns several properties in the city of Mumbai apart from his bungalows Pratiksha and Jalsa. The actor has now sold his duplex apartment in Oshiwara for Rs. 83 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The transaction was registered in January 2025.

About the duplex apartment

Oshiwara, a bustling neighbourhood in western Mumbai, is known for its vibrant lifestyle and strategic location near the Lokhandwala Complex. Well-connected by roads and the Mumbai Metro, it offers a seamless blend of urban convenience and modern living. The property is located in The Atlantis, a residential project by Crystal Group in Oshiwara, spread across 1.55 acres, offering 4, 5, and 6 BHK apartments.

As per the IGR registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the premium duplex apartment spans a built-up area of 529.94 sq. m (~5,704 sq. ft) and a carpet area of 5,185.62 sq. ft (~481.75 sq. m). It also features a spacious terrace measuring 445.93 sq. m (~4,800 sq. ft) and includes six mechanized car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 4.98 crore and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

The duplex apartment was purchased by Bachchan for Rs. 31 crore in April 2021 and was currently sold for Rs. 83 crore, reflecting a remarkable 168% increase in value. Additionally, the same apartment was given on rent to actress Kriti Sanon in November 2021 for a monthly rent of Rs. 10 lakh and a security deposit of Rs. 60 lakh.

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

The actor is currently hosting the iconic TV game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. On the film front, he was last seen in the film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani and others.

Amitabh Bachchan, the iconic Bollywood actor, is celebrated for his towering presence and unmatched acting skills. With a career spanning over five decades, he has delivered unforgettable performances in films like Sholay, Deewar, and Piku. Known as the "Shahenshah of Bollywood," he has won numerous accolades, including four National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and multiple Filmfare trophies. His global recognition includes the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan honours