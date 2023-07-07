The SDCC celebration will commence with an exciting panel featuring special guests Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Superstars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone alongside the National award-winning director Nag Ashwin, on the 20th of July

Project K

Listen to this article Prabhas-starrer 'Project K' to become first-ever Indian film to debut at San Diego comic- con 2023 x 00:00

Vyjayanthi Movies’ path-breaking project, ‘Project K’ is set to make history as the first-ever Indian film to debut at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023. This unique and captivating sci-fi film has captured the attention of enthusiasts around the world, and to celebrate its presence at this highly anticipated pop culture event.

Vyjayanthi Movies will host engaging conversations and unforgettable performances, providing attendees with a glimpse into India's vibrant culture and the awe-inspiring world of science fiction.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SDCC celebration will commence with an exciting panel featuring special guests Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Superstars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone alongside the National award-winning director Nag Ashwin, on the 20th of July. During this panel, the creators of Project K will unveil the film's title, trailer, and release date, treating the audience to a truly immersive experience on Comic-Con's grandest stage.

Expressing his delight about this exclusive event, director Nag Ashwin said, "India is the home of some of the greatest lore and superheroes ever written. We feel that our film is an attempt to bring out and share this with the world. And Comic Con gives us the perfect stage to introduce our story to a global audience.”

Producer Aswani Dutt expressed his excitement, stating, "As one of the oldest production houses in the Indian Film Industry, we are very proud to embark on this extraordinary journey. Joining forces with some of the biggest superstars of our nation, we are breaking new ground and pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema. This is a proud moment for all the Indian audiences who have been wanting to see Indian Cinema on the global map. Comic Con is that world stage for us."

Kamal Haasan joining the team of 'Project K' was announced only last week. Confirming the same, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan said in an official statement, “50 years back when I was a dance assistant and an assistant director the name Ashwini Dutt loomed large in the production sector. Both of us are coming together after 50 years . A brilliant director from our next generation is at the helm. My co stars Mr.Prabhas and Ms. Deepika are also of that generation . I have worked with Amit Ji before . Yet every time it feels like the first time. Amit Ji keeps reinventing himself. I am also emulating that inventive process. I am eagerly waiting for project K . Whatever position the audience place me at , my primary quality is that I am a film buff. That quality will keep applauding any new attempt in my industry. Let mine be the first applause for project K . With our director Nag Ashwin’s vision I am sure that applause will echo across our country and the world of cinema.”

'Project K' is a multi-lingual sci-fi film produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, boasting an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, each portraying pivotal roles that will contribute to the film's extraordinary narrative.