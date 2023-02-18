Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Project K' gets a release date

On the occasion of Maha shivratri, the makers of Project K took to their social media handle to announce that the film will be released on January 12, 2024

The much awaited film 'Project K' now has a release date. The film directed by National-award winning director Nag Ashwin, stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. While Deepika and Amitabh Bachchan have collaborated previously, this marks Prabhas's first film with Deepika and Bachchan.

On the occasion of Maha shivratri, the makers of 'Project K' took to their social media handle to announce that the film will be released on January 12, 2024.

"𝟏𝟐-𝟏-𝟐𝟒 𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐬! #𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐊. Happy Mahashivratri," wrote the makers Vyjayanthi Movies on their social media handle.

'Project K', which has been simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi languages, marks Deepika's Telugu film debut and also her first movie with Prabhas. The film directed by Nag Ashwin also stars Amitabh Bachchan. The action film is expected to hit the theatres in 2023.

Last month on Deepika Padukone's birthday, the makers had dropped the character post of the actress. The poster featured a silhouette of Deepika standing atop a rock with a setting sun in the background. While we cannot see her face, Deepika gives warrior like vibes in the poster. Sharing Deepika Padukone's 'Project K' poster on Instagram, the film's production house had penned, "Here's wishing our @deepikapadukone a very happy birthday." The text ‘a hope in the dark’ was written on the poster.

