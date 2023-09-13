Prabhas starrer Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire release date has been postponed, Hombale films said in a statement today. The film was supposed to release on September 28

The release date of Salaar part 1 has been pushed

Listen to this article Prabhas starrer Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire release postponed, new date yet to be announced x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire is a hugely anticipated magnum opus from Hombale films The producers have delayed the original September 28 release Salaar brings together director Prashanth Neel and superstar Prabhas for the first time

Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire's release date has been postponed. The film, directed by master storyteller Prashant Neel, was slated to release on September 28.

Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire is a hugely anticipated magnum opus coming from the prestigious production company Hombale Films, the makers of Kantara and KGF. The film is moving at a fast pace in its post-production stage, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the actioner a grand experience for the masses across the nation and the globe. The production house Hombale Films has come forward and shared a post on social media, thanking the audiences for their constant support and sharing that the new release date of the much-awaited film will be announced soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the post on social media, Hombale Films captioned, "We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for #Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances. Please understand this decision is made with care, as we're committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience. Our team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards. The new release date will be revealed in due course. Stay with us as we make the final touches on #SalaarCeaseFire and thank you for being a part of this incredible journey."

We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for #Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances.

Please understand this decision is made with care, as we're committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience.… pic.twitter.com/abAE9xPeba — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) September 13, 2023

Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films, and with the massive response to the teaser and the posters, everyone was eagerly awaiting the film. The humongous buzz, excitement and anticipation surrounding Salaar Part 1 has grown manifold ever since the makers launched the teaser of the movie on 6th July, 2023. Following the response to the teaser and the massive buzz around the film, the makers are ensuring to deliver a larger-than-life and unforgettable cinematic experience in all formats.

Salaar brings together the dream team of renowned director Prashanth Neel and superstar Prabhas for the first time. This mega project is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the makers of the successful KGF franchise, and features the same technical team from the KGF series.