Prabhu Deva and his wife, Himani Singh welcomed a baby girl on June 12, 2023. The actor-choreographer said that ‘his life is now complete’ and that he wanted to spend more time with his family

Prabhu Deva, Pic/Official Instagram

Listen to this article Prabhu Deva becomes father again at 50; welcomes baby girl with second wife Himani Singh x 00:00

Nearly three years after Prabhu Deva and Himani Singh’s wedding, the couple welcomed a baby girl on June 12th, 2023.

In an interview with The Times of India, Prabhu Deva confirmed that he has become a father again after many years. He wished to fully celebrate the arrival of a new member in his family and was looking forward to spending quality time with them. He said that both mother and daughter were recovering and doing well.

Speaking to The Times of India, the newbie dad was quoted as saying, "Yes! It is true! I am a father again at this age [50]. I feel very very happy and complete. I have already cut down on my workload. I felt I was doing too much work, just running around...I am done with that. I want to spend time with my family."

Perhaps one of the best parts of this experience is that their daughter is the first girl child in Prabhu’s family.

Prabhu has a flourishing career as a director and actor in both Mumbai and Chennai – and divides his time between the cities. He said he wishes to rest a little bit, especially on the choreographer front and will not be particularly inclined to taking up projects unless something big comes by.

The couple have not revealed the name of their daughter yet.

Prabhu Deva was earlier married to Ramlath and they had three sons together - Vishal, Rishi Raghavendra Deva and Adith Deva. Vishal, however, passed away of cancer in 2008. In 2010, the couple got divorced because of the actor’s alleged affair with actress Nayanthara, whom he was also in a relationship with for a long period.

The talented dancer and Singh, who is a physiotherapist by profession tied the knot in 2020 but largely kept the ceremony under wraps.

On the work front, Prabhu Deva announced his next film, ‘Petta Rap’, directed by S.J. Sinu and produced by Jobi P. Sam.